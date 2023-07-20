|
20.07.2023 23:36:00
Resumption of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange
VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), today announced that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that the shares of GreenPower will resume trading on the TSXV effective Friday July 21, 2023 at the opening of trading. For more information, see the TSXV's bulletin.
Contacts
Fraser Atkinson, CEO
(604) 220-8048
Brendan Riley, President
(510) 910-3377
Michael Sieffert, CFO
(604) 563-4144
About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resumption-of-trading-on-the-tsx-venture-exchange-301882606.html
SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company
