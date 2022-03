Retail, hotel, office S-Reits gain with relaxed Covid rules

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

After Singapore announced the easing of Covid-19 measures on March 24, the STI gained 1.1 per cent during the day's trading session, driven by a rally in aviation, transport, tourism and retail-related stocks.Similarly, S-Reits recorded gains, with the iEdge S-Reit Index increasing 1 per cent in the trading session, led by trusts with significant exposure to Singapore related retail, hospitality, and office assets..