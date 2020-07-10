Retail 2020: Changing Consumer Behaviors Resulting from COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the retail industry, "Merging Online Convenience With In-Store Experience Could be Key to Recovery"

Online retail was already on the rise before COVID-19 but it is likely that the impact of the pandemic will lead to lasting changes in consumer behavior. Successfully merging online shopping with in store experiences may be the key to recovery for many retailers. More stores are beginning to open with new safety precautions such as hand sanitizing stations and a limit on the numbers of customers allowed in store at any one time. However, many customers will still prefer to shop online as a result of the convenience and out of fears that a second wave of the virus could emerge.



In order to adapt to the new reality caused by the pandemic, more retailers have adapted business practices such as in store collection or curbside pickup for online orders. It is expected that there will still be demand for such practices post COVID-19. This could have an effect on store layout with stores reducing consumer facing space and moving to a more warehouse style layout where virtual orders are prepared for collection or delivery.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Merging Online Convenience With In-Store Experience Could be Key to Recovery"

