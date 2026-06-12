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12.06.2026 12:55:00
Retail Investors Could Get SpaceX IPO Shares Through These 5 Brokerages Today
Liftoff for the initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX)-- better known as SpaceX -- is nearly here, with the largest IPO in history set for today (Friday, June 12). With Elon Musk's company expected to raise $75 billion at a $1.75 billion valuation, the hoopla is considerable.Obviously, that dollar amount is eye-catching, but so is another figure: the portion of the offering -- up to 30% -- that SpaceX is reserving for retail investors. That's well above the 5% to 10% typically set aside for non-professional market participants in standard IPOs. Undoubtedly, SpaceX will be highly accessible compared to past IPOs. Still, prospective investors should set aside a few minutes for pre-IPO homework to avoid disappointment.Clients of these five brokerage firms can access the SpaceX IPO, but the details matter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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