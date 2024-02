Retail investors net buy S$1 billion of Singapore stocks in early 2024

THE net institutional fund flows for the first six weeks of 2024 showed a similar trend as the same period in 2023, with net withdrawals of S$463 million. This was slightly higher than the net withdrawals of S$410 million recorded in the first six weeks of 2023. The net institutional fund flows indicate the direction and level of institutional investor activity across all stocks in the Singapore market. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel