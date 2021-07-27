|
27.07.2021 00:09:00
Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend On Common Stock
OAK BROOK, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend for the Company's outstanding Class A common stock for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.075 per share. The dividend of $0.075 per share will be paid on October 8, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on October 1, 2021.
ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Gaiden
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-dividend-on-common-stock-301341533.html
SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.
