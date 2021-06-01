|
Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
OAK BROOK, Ill., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will present at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET, and is accessible to registered REITweek participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link.
ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Gaiden
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-to-present-at-nareits-reitweek-2021-virtual-investor-conference-301303276.html
SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.
