Retail Properties of America, Inc. Updates Date and Time for Presentation at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will now present at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET today, March 2, 2020. The Company's presentation may be accessed via this webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available until June 2, 2020.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

