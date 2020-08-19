RetailData Names Jacob Blondin as New President/CEO

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailData LLC, the nation's leading provider of competitive intelligence, has promoted Jacob Blondin, the company's Chief Operations Officer and five-year veteran of the firm, as its new president and chief executive officer. He replaces Christopher F. Ferguson, who is retiring after more than 20 years of service in senior management positions with the company, including the past five as President/CEO.

Blondin joined RetailData in 2015 as Vice President of strategic initiatives and quickly was promoted to the COO post. He oversaw the doubling of RetailData's field operations in the U.S. and Canada and led the company's strategy to a dynamic, technology-driven focus on retail competitive intelligence.

"This is one of the most exciting times to be in the retail intelligence space, as retailers define their omni-channel strategies to address conventional, new and ever-evolving competitive disruptions," Blondin said. "In the very recent past, retailers were clearly defined as brick and mortar or e-commerce, such static definitions we no longer find relevant. We are now seeing these business models converge and the recent COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this transition by years."

RetailData was founded to be a trusted provider of competitive intelligence, and as the marketplace has evolved, so have the company's services. While web-sourced data has grown at exponential rates, RetailData is unique in providing clients with analysis-based insights on the pricing, promotion and assortment differences between in-store and online channels.

"I'm grateful to our leadership teams that have put us in this strong position and look forward to continuing the evolution of our technology and insights-driven approach to competitive intelligence that gives our customers quantifiable market advantages," Blondin said.

Blondin has spent the majority of his career in technology-related industries with a focus on optimization and innovation. He began his career as an industrial process engineer in the semiconductor industry with Intel and held various leadership positions within the bioenergy industry inclusive of operations, acquisitions and engineering responsibilities before joining RetailData.

About RetailData

Founded in 1988, RetailData pioneered the practice of retail competitive intelligence, enabling retailers to attract consumers and grow their business. The Richmond, Va.-based firm fuels retailer strategy and systems with timely and accurate omni-channel data, offering unparalleled expertise that includes private-label matching, product linking and promotional intelligence. For more information, visit www.retaildatallc.com.

