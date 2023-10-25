Retailers, Prosecutors Unite to Fight Retail Crime

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via an initiative led by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), district attorneys from across the U.S. are meeting with local retailers to address organized retail crime, habitual theft, and its impact on employees and communities.

Since its debut in September, National Store Walk Month has paired retailers with district attorneys' offices for 80 store walks to discuss shared challenges and solutions to tackling retail crime and violence. Local prosecutors and retail management teams exchanged insights, shared best practices, and identified opportunities to work collaboratively to combat crime. Demand to participate was so strong among DAs' offices and retailers that the project has been extended through November. As of today, RILA member retailers have hosted 80 store walks as part of this ground-breaking initiative.

"Ulta Beauty strongly believes in the power of partnerships and by working together, we know we can positively impact the communities we serve," says Julie Giblin, vice president loss prevention, Ulta Beauty. "As organized retail crime continues, retailers must work together with DA Offices, law enforcement, landlords, other retailers, solution providers and industry organizations to share learnings and insights to create change and progress. We appreciate the various District Attorneys for taking the time to engage with our loss prevention and store associates, learn about our crime mitigation strategies and discuss best practices that can aid criminal case prosecutions."

"Since 2002 The Home Depot has welcomed elected officials and local law enforcement for store walks to showcase the work of our associates. As issues like organized retail crime continue to grow, we are proud to partner with RILA and other retailers during National Store Walk Month to meet with prosecutors in our local communities and build relationships that will directly support our efforts to keep our stores, customers, associates, and communities safe," said Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection, The Home Depot.

"This experience was more eye-opening than I thought it would be. Retailers are doing an incredible job on the front end, and this was a great opportunity to see how those of us in the criminal justice community can collaborate with retailers on the back end," said Frederick County State's Attorney J. Charles Smith III, President of the National District Attorneys Association.

"We know retail theft has been on the rise. It hurts not only store owners, but the neighborhoods they anchor, and the customers who have to pay higher prices as a result. Being out in the community, visiting and listening to store owners, shows our commitment to combat such theft and promote public safety," said District Attorney Steve Mulroy (30th Judicial District, State of Tennessee).

"Retailers are committed to doing everything they can to tackle retail crime and its impact on communities. It's a complex issue that requires a multifaceted, strategic response. Building relationships and collaborating with local prosecutors is just one, albeit very important component to that response," said RILA Sr. EVP of Retail Operations Lisa LaBruno. "We're thrilled that such a large group of prosecutors serving cities and towns large and small signed up to participate and share in our commitment to keeping communities safe."

"The overwhelming participation and support for National Store Walk Month has been a meaningful signal from the local prosecution community that we're all in this fight together. We all want safe stores and vibrant communities, and we recognize that a unified response to unlawful activity is most effective. We are hopeful that the relationships fostered through this initiative will serve those goals long term," said NDAA Executive Director Nelson Bunn.

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $2.7 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and hundreds of thousands of stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

Formed in 1950, NDAA is the oldest and largest national organization representing state and local prosecutors in the country. With more than 5,500 members representing over two-thirds of the state and local prosecutors' offices, NDAA is recognized as the leading source of national expertise on the prosecution function and is a valuable resource for the media, academia, government, and community leaders. NDAA's mission is to provide state and local prosecutors with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to ensure that justice is done and that public safety rights are protected.

