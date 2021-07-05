Retail's Best Recognized: 2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists Announced

Twenty-nine standout companies receive the coveted designation as being amongst the most creative and innovative retailers in Canada



TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) announced today the 2021 Excellence in Retailing (ERA) Awards finalists.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards identify and celebrate the best retail innovation in eCommerce Experience; Environmental Leadership; Health, Safety & Wellness; In-Store Experience & Design; Loss Prevention; Omni-Channel; Philanthropic Leadership; Pop-up Experience and Design; Retail Marketing; and Talent Development.

"After a challenging year for the retail sector, it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate this resilient industry. Retail in Canada is full of resilient and innovative leaders who can work together, and drive continued business success. These finalists represent the very best in our industry" said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, when we announce the actual winners, is always a highlight, with the outstanding energy that only these most talented retail innovators can inspire."

2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists by Company

Andrew Peller Limited

Ardene

Aritzia

Best Buy Canada

Canada Goose

Canadian Tire Corporation

Federated Co-operatives Limited

II BY IV DESIGN

LCBO

Lee Valley Tools Ltd.

Lindt & Sprüngli

London Drugs

Longo's

Lowe's Canada

Mastermind Toys

Michael Hill Jeweller

Peavy Industries LP

Purolator

Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Save-On-Foods

Sephora Canada

Shikatani Lacroix Design

Sobeys Inc.

Spiritleaf

Staples Canada

TELUS Retail Limited

The Home Depot Canada

Walmart Canada

Well.ca

The 2021 winners will be announced at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Virtual Gala on September 15, 2021. The Gala completes the third day of STORE 2021, Canada's biggest retail industry event of the year.

For more information on the Excellence in Retailing Awards or to purchase Gala tickets, visit RetailAwards.ca.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org

