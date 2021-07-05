|
Retail's Best Recognized: 2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists Announced
Twenty-nine standout companies receive the coveted designation as being amongst the most creative and innovative retailers in Canada
TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) announced today the 2021 Excellence in Retailing (ERA) Awards finalists.
The Excellence in Retailing Awards identify and celebrate the best retail innovation in eCommerce Experience; Environmental Leadership; Health, Safety & Wellness; In-Store Experience & Design; Loss Prevention; Omni-Channel; Philanthropic Leadership; Pop-up Experience and Design; Retail Marketing; and Talent Development.
"After a challenging year for the retail sector, it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate this resilient industry. Retail in Canada is full of resilient and innovative leaders who can work together, and drive continued business success. These finalists represent the very best in our industry" said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala, when we announce the actual winners, is always a highlight, with the outstanding energy that only these most talented retail innovators can inspire."
2021 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists by Company
Andrew Peller Limited
Ardene
Aritzia
Best Buy Canada
Canada Goose
Canadian Tire Corporation
Federated Co-operatives Limited
II BY IV DESIGN
LCBO
Lee Valley Tools Ltd.
Lindt & Sprüngli
London Drugs
Longo's
Lowe's Canada
Mastermind Toys
Michael Hill Jeweller
Peavy Industries LP
Purolator
Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.
Save-On-Foods
Sephora Canada
Shikatani Lacroix Design
Sobeys Inc.
Spiritleaf
Staples Canada
TELUS Retail Limited
The Home Depot Canada
Walmart Canada
Well.ca
The 2021 winners will be announced at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Virtual Gala on September 15, 2021. The Gala completes the third day of STORE 2021, Canada's biggest retail industry event of the year.
For more information on the Excellence in Retailing Awards or to purchase Gala tickets, visit RetailAwards.ca.
About Retail Council of Canada
Retail is Canada's largest private sector employer. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers and online merchants. www.RetailCouncil.org
