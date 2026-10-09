09.10.2026 06:40:37

Retension Pharmaceuticals Prices $45 Million IPO At $12 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Retension Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cardiovascular diseases, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 3.75 million shares at $12.00 per share. Retension Pharmaceuticals is developing RTN-001, a cardiovascular-targeted, next-generation PDE5 inhibitor designed to enhance nitric oxide signalling in central arteries associated with hypertension.

The gross proceeds to Retension from the offering are expected to be $45.0 million, and the offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2026. Retension intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to complete the Phase 2b clinical trial of RTN-001 in uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) and prepare for the planned Phase 3 clinical trial of RTN-001, with the remaining proceeds allocated for general corporate purposes and other operating expenses.

In addition, Retension has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.56 million shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price.

The shares are expected to begin trading on October 9, 2026, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "RTSN."

Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Titan Partners is acting as lead manager for the offering.

For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com.

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