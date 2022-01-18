Rethink First expands into supporting speech, physical, and occupational therapy providers with the acquisition of Total Therapy.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink First, one of the pioneers in behavioral health technology, announced today that it has acquired Total Therapy (previously known as Total ABA), a leading provider of practice management software solutions serving the ABA, speech, occupational, and physical therapy markets. Total Therapy is Rethink First's fifth acquisition since partnering with K1 Investment Management, a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies.

Rethink's new offerings better serve multi-disciplinary providers caring for patients with developmental disabilities.

Rethink First's current offering, Rethink Behavioral Health, is the leading clinical software solution for ABA service providers on the market, serving over 30,000 clinicians and collecting over 1.6 million clinical datasets per month nationwide. The acquisition allows Rethink to expand its offerings to better serve multi-disciplinary providers caring for patients with developmental disabilities in a rapidly growing market.

"Today, more than ever, people need access to the best behavioral health and wellness solutions and care possible," said Daniel Etra, CEO and co-founder of Rethink First. "While we continue to invest heavily in innovation and data analytics, we are thrilled to add market leaders like Total Therapy to our portfolio of solutions. Total has a long history of helping providers and therapists improve productivity and the quality of lives and they are the perfect complement to our current suite of provider solutions."

Total Therapy, launched in 2013, is the only therapy solution built on the Salesforce.com platform, offering multi-disciplinary providers a fully integrated system including practice management, data collection, and billing options. Total Therapy now serves nearly 10,000 clinicians and some of the largest behavioral health providers in the country, processing over 2 million billing transactions per year.

Total Therapy's CEO, Larry Morganunderscored the opportunity saying "We're incredibly proud of the business we've built over the past 10 years and the continued trust that our customers place in us every day. Joining forces with Rethink is an incredible opportunity to more fully address the needs of our clients and the growing behavioral health market, allowing us to further our mission and impact millions of lives.

Jamie Pagliaro, General Manager of Rethink Behavioral Health also provided context for the synergies and excitement behind the acquisition. "The need for behavioral health services is growing exponentially with autism diagnosis growing 20% in just a two-year period and 1 in 6 children now being diagnosed with a developmental disability. Total Therapy allows us to expand our support to service providers, delivering a wider range of therapeutic interventions to this population, helping these individuals receive the highest levels of care.

Rethink First is a global company that is transforming behavioral health care with its suite of turnkey solutions that combine data analytics and clinical content to improve outcomes and mental health. Rethink's solutions provide a full suite of programs addressing a broad range of behavioral health needs, and now serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, most of the country's largest public-school systems, thousands of provider networks, and health plans.

To learn more, visit rethinkfirst.com.

Total Therapy is the only behavioral health software provider hosted on the Salesforce platform and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality practice management, clinical, parent portal, billing services, and offline capabilities to therapists, clinics, and practices nationwide. Total Therapy's fully integrated platform enables thousands of caregivers and clinics to improve the quality of their service delivery, while saving time and money every day.

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 110 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 180 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information, visit k1capital.com and follow on LinkedIn.

