RethinkFirst Honored as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company for Fourth Year

Continued innovation and growth addressing behavioral health needs positions RethinkFirst as a leader in its rapidly expanding market

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkFirst , the leading software and solutions provider in behavioral health, was recognized again for its continual growth and innovation, landing on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth time—something only 5% of companies have accomplished.

"Helping people overcome behavioral health challenges requires a team effort and communities of support," said RethinkFirst CEO Daniel Etra. "We're honored that so many organizations across the behavioral health landscape partner with us to improve the lives of their students, patients and employees."

RethinkFirst combines evidence-based practices with technology, workflow and robust analytics across all of its solutions to help its customers achieve their goals. The company now serves 30% of the Fortune 100 and the eight largest school districts in the country, and it manages nearly 30 million clinical outcomes datasets per year.

"We are driven by our mission of helping people live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives," said President and Chief Operating Officer Eran Rosenthal. "Evidence shows the importance of behavioral and mental health in people's overall lives—and through our solutions we're committed to helping as many people as possible."

RethinkFirst's solutions are built around the goal of broadening access to mental and behavioral health resources by combining technology with clinical expertise. Products across all three solutions are backed by strong customer support and built to help participants build community along their mental health journey. Learn more about RethinkFirst's comprehensive suite of behavioral health solutions here .

More About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About RethinkFirst

RethinkFirst is a global health technology company providing cloud-based treatment tools, training, and clinical support to employers, educators, and behavioral health professionals. Rethink's award-winning solutions serve thousands of clients globally, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100 and many of the country's largest public-school systems and health plans. Each of Rethink's award-winning solutions incorporates evidenced-based protocols, workflow automation, and advanced data analytics to drive meaningful clinical outcomes and improved performance for customers and the communities that they serve.

