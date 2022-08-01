Retired HSI Supervisory Special Agent Joins Xenith Solutions

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions today announced Matthew Peterson will be joining Xenith as a DHS Client Executive, effective 1 August 2022.

Matt is joining the company from the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), where he was a Supervisory Special Agent leading a Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation investigations task force. Matt spent over 20 years at HSI where he began his civilian government career as a Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service. Matt will be bringing his experience and knowledge of DHS to Xenith Solutions to support us in our continued efforts of providing DHS superior solutions and service.

"I am looking forward to this next stage in my career," says Matt. "The ability to couple what Xenith Solutions does with my understanding of the mission puts me in a great place to be able to assist DHS in identifying and fielding solutions relevant to their mission."

"We are excited about Matt joining the team," says Rodney Hite, Chief Growth Officer at Xenith Solutions. "His ability to understand our DHS customer's requirements and assist us in translating them to solutions is an important addition to our company as we continue to provide superior service to our customers."

"This year we have focused on improving our Growth and Strategy capability through the additions of top tier talent," says Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith Solutions. "The addition of Matt to our team will allow us to provide solutions to DHS with an end-user's perspective."

About Xenith Solutions:

Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

