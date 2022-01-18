Retired NFL Superstar Michael Robinson Teams Up with The Good Feet Store to Educate Consumers About Proper Foot Health and Life-Changing Pain Relief Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, today announced a year-long engagement with Michael Robinson, former NFL fullback for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl winner. Now serving as a lead analyst for the NFL Network, the founder of two youth nonprofits is also eager to help people better understand and manage their bodies – beginning with their feet.

As brand ambassador, Robinson will pen educational consumer content regarding the benefits of good foot health which will be shared on The Good Feet Blog, as well as across the company's social channels. He will also support the company's marketing and advertising efforts, serving as an advisor on various business initiatives planned for 2022.

Robinson's Story

After living with unbearable foot and lower back pain for years, and after trying multiple ways to get better, Robinson was desperate for support.

"After spending years massaging the soles of my feet with baseballs and frozen Gatorade bottles, wearing an uncomfortable boot brace at night and even receiving multiple, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections directly into my feet, nothing worked to relieve the pain," he said. "While in the NFL, doctors also fitted me with custom orthotics which helped for a few weeks, but the pain always returned."

After winning the Super Bowl Championship in 2014, Robinson was eager to focus on what would come next in his career. A chance meeting with Jonathan Cotten, franchise owner of numerous Good Feet Store locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, marked the beginning of the end for Robinson's pain. A strong believer in the effectiveness of the company's personalized Good Feet Arch Supports, Cotten knew he could alleviate Robinson's pain if given the opportunity. Once he stopped by his local store and went through the free fitting process that Cotten personally arranged, Robinson's outlook on life changed dramatically. Robinson finally found the solution he needed.

"Right when I'd resigned myself to the fact that I would suffer for the rest of my life, everything changed," he said. "The Good Feet's personalized arch supports I went home with that day caused my pain to practically disappear in a matter of weeks. I remember my wife asking how my feet were because she hadn't heard me whine. It was then that I realized I hadn't complained in weeks!"

The main difference with his personalized arch supports from Good Feet was the fact that he could now "feel" how personalized the fit was. Not only did it feel like someone was massaging his feet with every step, but the free-from-pain experience made him happier, more active and in a better mood every day.

"Good health starts with how your feet hit the ground and, in my case, it took much longer than it should have to find the answer that had been under my nose the entire time," he said. "In order to create the pain-free life people want, some folks may have to reprioritize a few things to reach their goal. In other words, what price can be placed on an investment in your current self for the benefit of your future self?"

The Good Feet Store offers premium, personally fitted arch supports at more than 180 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief, Good Feet Arch Supports are designed to help correct poor foot biomechanics and relieve pain and discomfort in not only the feet but also the knees, hips and back, ultimately improving balance and skeletal alignment.

"At the end of the day, our ability to provide a broad suite of life-changing solutions for people of all types is the reason we get up in the morning," said Richard Moore, Good Feet's president and CEO. "We're so happy that Michael finally found a solution for his pain after so many years and we're excited for his support as we strive to help everyone live the life they love – without their feet getting in the way."

What's Ahead In 2022?

In addition to his support on multiple initiatives this year, Robinson and The Good Feet Store are considering several other consumer-facing opportunities. These include: charitable philanthropy efforts, product giveaways, special appearances, early access/sneak peeks and special VIP content.

The Good Feet Store is also excited to work closely with Robinson in support of the two youth foundations he started:

Excel to Excellence: develops innovative programs and partnerships that provide the resources, life experiences and environment to mold today's youth into healthy, educated leaders.

Excel to Excellence Youth Football (ETE): promotes the development of student athletes by connecting them with accomplished professionals and leaders in the football community.

The company recently donated a van to help Excel to Excellence transport kids to Excel After School, to Mike Rob's Football Camp and wherever else transportation is needed in support of his foundations.

For more information on The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 180 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 300 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com .

