Retirees: Here's How Big Your Social Security Benefit Could Be in 2023

Social Security is a key source of financial well-being in retirement. In fact, 55% of retired workers say monthly benefits are a "major source" of income, and another 34% say they are a "minor source" of income, according to a Gallup poll. Put another way, nearly 90% the nation's retirees depend on Social Security benefits to some degree.Unfortunately, many of those individuals now find themselves in difficult financial straits. Scorching inflation hit a four-decade high on several occasions in 2022, and necessities like gas, groceries, and electricity have notched double-digit price increases over the past year, easily outpacing the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied to Social Security benefits in 2022. In other words, benefits have lost buying power this year.To account for that, Social Security checks will get an 8.7% COLA in 2023 -- the largest COLA in four decades, and the fourth-largest COLA in history. That extra cash should help retired workers and other beneficiaries battle runaway inflation.