|
25.10.2022 12:06:00
Retirees: Here's How Big Your Social Security Benefit Could Be in 2023
Social Security is a key source of financial well-being in retirement. In fact, 55% of retired workers say monthly benefits are a "major source" of income, and another 34% say they are a "minor source" of income, according to a Gallup poll. Put another way, nearly 90% the nation's retirees depend on Social Security benefits to some degree.Unfortunately, many of those individuals now find themselves in difficult financial straits. Scorching inflation hit a four-decade high on several occasions in 2022, and necessities like gas, groceries, and electricity have notched double-digit price increases over the past year, easily outpacing the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied to Social Security benefits in 2022. In other words, benefits have lost buying power this year.To account for that, Social Security checks will get an 8.7% COLA in 2023 -- the largest COLA in four decades, and the fourth-largest COLA in history. That extra cash should help retired workers and other beneficiaries battle runaway inflation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffen auf weniger Zinsanhebungen durch die Fed: ATX an der Nulllinie -- DAX steigt ins Plus-- Wall Street im Plus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag von Schwankungen geprägt. Der DAX kehrt im Handelsverlauf in den grünen Bereich zurück. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. In Fernost schlossen die Märkte uneinheitlich.