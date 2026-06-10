Sense Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0BLH2 / ISIN: US81725R1041
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10.06.2026 11:15:00
Retirees: Here's Why HDV Makes More Sense Than JEPI for Your Income Portfolio
In 2022, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) consistently yielded well over 10% and paid multiple monthly per-share distributions of $0.50 to $0.60. In June 2026, the distribution was around $0.39 per share, and the current yield is at 8.3%. That's what can happen when a yield is based on volatility rather than corporate performance, as the market begins to calm.If you're in retirement, predictability is more important. If volatility spikes, the portfolio's value is likely to be affected. You want your income backed by high-quality dividend-paying companies that can deliver consistent returns over time.That's why the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: HDV) is the better choice for retirement income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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