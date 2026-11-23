The stock market has been volatile in recent weeks, with the scandal involving Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, resigning and then coming back within a few weeks, highlighting just how erratic tracking the S&P 500 can be. Last week, amid the Nvidia sell-off, the broad index fell to below 7,000 -- its lowest point since April. Now, with Nvidia's stock jumping on the news of Huang being reinstated as CEO, the index added more than 300 points in a single day.

The wild swings due to tech are something investors have to come to terms with if they track the index via funds such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO). While over the long run it can be a good way to invest in the markets, the exposure the index has to tech these days makes it a riskier-than-normal option.

For risk-averse investors and retirees, it begs the question: is investing in S&P 500 index funds still a good move right now?

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