04.12.2022 13:30:00
Retirees: Will You Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit of $4,555 Per Month in 2023?
The Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusts retirement benefits on an annual basis to account for rising prices and changes in general wage levels. As a result, the maximum Social Security benefit for retired workers increases each year. For individuals that claim benefits in 2023, that sum will climb to $4,555 per month, up from $4,194 per month in 2022.After battling runaway inflation for the past year, anyone planning to start Social Security next year is probably hoping for the maximum benefit. But only a small percentage of retired workers will actually qualify.Here is what it will take to get the biggest Social Security check.Continue reading
