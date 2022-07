Retirees Are on Track for a Huge Social Security Raise -- Why That's Concerning News

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2023, retirees are most likely going to get a much bigger Social Security check than they are entitled to receive in 2022. In fact, their benefits bump will be the biggest in four decades.Although this sounds like a great thing, the sad reality is that it's really bad news that seniors will be getting so much extra money. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading