Retirees Are Poised to See the Biggest Social Security Change in 41 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2023, retirees on Social Security are likely going to experience something that no senior has in 41 years. The cost of living adjustment (COLA) they are on track to receive would result in the largest benefit increase in more than four decades. This change sounds positive for older Americans, but in fact that's not the case at all. To understand why, it's helpful to know the reason this change will occur next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading