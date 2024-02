Retirees In These 10 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

The goal in retirement should be to have as many income sources as possible. The more income sources, the greater your financial security -- and I'm sure most people would agree that financial security is well-earned by that stage in life. One of retirees' main retirement income sources is Social Security. It provides consistent income that can be a financial safety net for millions of people. Unfortunately, like other forms of income, there are tax rules surrounding monthly Social Security retirement benefits, on both the state and federal level. On the state level, the number of states that possibly tax Social Security is declining, but there are still 10 holding on.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel