Retirees Need to Be Careful Not to Make This investing Mistake in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing wisely is important at any age, but especially during your later years.When you're a retiree, chances are good you'll rely on your investment portfolio to cover the necessities. You can't afford to see your nest egg dwindle faster than necessary, especially if you can't just rebuild it by going back to work. That's why it's so crucial that retirees avoid a major investing mistake that could reduce the chances their savings will last. And in 2022, it's more essential than ever for seniors not to make this error for a simple reason. Continue reading