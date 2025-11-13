Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
13.11.2025 10:00:00
Retirees Want a 10% Social Security COLA. Here Are 2 Ways That Could Happen.
You're not the only one who was disappointed when the Social Security Administration announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 last month. While it's technically a bit above average compared to the last couple of decades, that $56 average monthly increase won't change your life. It might not even cover the inflation you've experienced over the last several months.The Motley Fool recently surveyed seniors about the COLA and nearly a third of them said they ideally want a COLA of 10% or more to keep up with their current cost of living. While that might sound far-fetched, there are actually a couple of ways it could happen -- but you might not like them.
