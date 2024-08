Retirees Were Unhappy With 2024's Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). Will 2025 Be Any Better?

Social Security saw a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2024. The third-largest bump since 2011, it added roughly $59 per month to the average retiree's Social Security checks. But many seniors felt this wasn't enough. Roughly 63% of seniors felt the COLA was somewhat or completely insufficient, according to The Motley Fool's Social Security COLA research.Now, with just a few months until the government announces the 2025 COLA, many are hoping for better news. We can't say for sure what kind of increase beneficiaries will get next year, but the data so far is giving some pretty strong hints.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool