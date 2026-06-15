Real Estate Aktie
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15.06.2026 14:36:00
Retirees Who Do This With Their Savings Could Run Out of Money Years Sooner
For many retirees, the biggest fear isn't a health event -- it's the possibility of outliving their money. And if you make a habit of dipping into your retirement savings at random instead of having a strategy, you could end up with $0 to your name with plenty of years left on the planet.For this reason, financial experts strongly encourage savers to come up with a strategic withdrawal rate based on their asset allocation, income needs, and retirement timeline.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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