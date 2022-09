Retirees Will Get a Huge Social Security Raise In 2023. Why It Still May Not Be Enough

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Next month, the Social Security Administration will make a major announcement: The cost-of-living adjustment for 2023.The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is an annual bump in benefits designed to help Social Security keep up with inflation. You don't need to do anything to receive this boost, and all beneficiaries are eligible for it.Next year's COLA is particularly important because it will likely be record-breaking. Seniors could receive hundreds of dollars more per month in 2023 -- but there's a catch.Continue reading