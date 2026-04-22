International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
22.04.2026 20:26:31
Retirement Guys Formula Is Betting on This International ETF
According to an SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC initiated a position in JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE)by acquiring 43,072 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.72 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the new position stood at $3.69 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movement.JPMorgan International Value ETF provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of international equities, emphasizing value stocks outside the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!