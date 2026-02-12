:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.02.2026 12:00:00
Retiring Abroad? Here's How Your Social Security Benefits Will Be Affected.
Retiring abroad is exciting and can save you quite a bit of money if you move somewhere with a lower cost of living. But it also creates unique challenges. You have to get used to a new set of laws, a new lifestyle, and a more complicated tax situation.You might also wonder if the move will affect your ability to receive Social Security benefits. The truth is, it probably won't, but it depends on where you plan to retire.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
