Retiring at 70 This Year? Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit You Can Collect.

There's no official retirement age in the U.S., and there's also no such thing as a single age at which to claim Social Security. Because of this, you may decide to push yourself to work until age 70 and sign up for Social Security at that point.Doing so could result in a very generous monthly benefit. And that holds true whether you're in line for Social Security's maximum monthly benefit or not.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel