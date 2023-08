Retiring in 2024? Make Sure You Can Answer These 4 Questions, First

If you're thinking about retiring in 2024, you must make sure you're truly prepared to leave the working world behind for good. To do that, there are four questions to answer before you even consider giving notice.Image source: Getty Images.If you're a year or less away from retirement, you should have a clear idea of what your budget will be once you've stopped working. Consider how much the following will cost you:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel