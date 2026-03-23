Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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23.03.2026 11:36:00
Retiring in 2026? Do This to Protect Yourself From a Market Crash.
Taking the plunge into retirement can be a daunting prospect in the best of times. But right now, it may feel especially scary.Not only is there general economic uncertainty, but the Iran conflict could have a huge impact on living costs and stock values. If oil prices continue to climb, consumer prices could soar on a whole. And if tensions aboard and economic fears cause investors to feel skittish, it could lead to a stock market sell off.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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