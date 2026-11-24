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24.11.2026 23:22:01
Retiring in 2027? Here's How Much Cash You Need to Set Aside
You'll often hear that it's important to continue investing during retirement. And the reason is simple.
You want your money to keep pace with inflation. If you pull your entire IRA or 401(k) out of the stock market and put it into cash, you might lose out on buying power through the years.
Image source: Getty Images.
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