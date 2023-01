Retiring Soon? 1 Move to Protect Your Savings From a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past year hasn't been easy for many people. Stock prices have plunged, and many older adults have watched their retirement savings dwindle. Inflation has also wreaked havoc on many Americans' finances, making it harder to pay the bills.On top of that, many experts believe a recession could be coming in 2023. Whether that will actually happen is unclear right now, but if you're on the verge of retirement, even the hint of a recession can be unnerving.While you may not be able to prevent a potential recession, there is one step you can take to help protect your savings: Double-check your asset allocation.Continue reading