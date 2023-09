Retiring Soon? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now

Retirement is an exciting new chapter in life but requires loads of planning and preparation. Around 90% of adults age 65 and older receive Social Security, according to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, and determining how your benefits will fit into your retirement plan is crucial.You don't have to wait until retirement to start figuring out your Social Security strategy, though. It's often better to start planning before you retire -- and there are three important steps you can take right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel