Retrieval-augmented generation, step by step

Typically, the use of large language models (LLMs) in the enterprise falls into two broad categories. The first one is where the LLM automates a language-related task such as writing a blog post, drafting an email, or improving the grammar or tone of an email you have already drafted. Most of the time these sorts of tasks do not involve confidential company information.The second category involves processing internal company information, such as a collection of documents (PDFs, spreadsheets, presentations, etc.) that need to be analyzed, summarized, queried, or otherwise used in a language-driven task. Such tasks include asking detailed questions about the implications of a clause in a contract, for example, or creating a visualization of sales projections for an upcoming project launch.