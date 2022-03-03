Retro Fitness Opens New State-of-the-Art Fitness Clubs Across America

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Retro Fitness, a leader in high-value, low-price fitness, announced the launch of its new, state-of-the-art exercise, health and fitness clubs, which will strengthen the member experience through innovative technologies, equipment and an even more enhanced community focus. The first of these newly engineered locations is now open in Tamarac, Florida, with other clubs scheduled to open throughout Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Massachusetts

The new 15,000-18,000 square-foot facilities are designed by renowned architect, Rudy Fabiano, who is also a franchisee and understands the direction the newly engineered clubs are headed. The design will be centered around the Retro Fitness timeless values of community, inclusion, exercise, health and fitness.

Staying true to its mission of providing the best member experience unlike any other at an attainable price, Retro Fitness clubs will go above and beyond what is expected of health clubs in this modern age by staying ahead of the curve and implementing enhanced member services. By creating an atmosphere that reinforces the idea that the gym can be so much more than a place to work out, Retro Fitness clubs also provide members with a space to socialize, and feel productive throughout the day.

The new Retro Fitness clubs will showcase an open floor plan with unique lighting to note different zones and a designated community area once members walk in the door. Immediately upon arrival, the club will house a community table, allowing members to send a quick email after their workout, the Smoothie Bar to recover post-workout, their favorite Retro Fitness gear at the Pro Shop and certified personal trainers available to customize their workouts. To further enhance the 'plug n' play' features, each machine will have a QR code for users to scan and learn the different workouts each machine is capable of.

In addition to the community area, the new facilities will have available to members at no additional cost:

The Retro Fitness App: providing members the ability to track their fitness goals and take part in challenges, connect with third-party devices and gain access to exclusive videos of virtual Retro Fitness Cobra workouts, mental health series, Retro Fitness Kitchen and Retro Fitness Nutrition

Red Light Therapy

Modern Tanning Booths

State-of-the-art fitness equipment, including The ABS Company's recent model equipment targeting glutes and abs

The ultimate "Zen Den" experience: a serene space for members to utilize the newest Human Touch massage chairs offering deep tissue, soothing and stretch massage features, as well as relaxing sounds

"Retro Fitness has been providing members with a timeless approach to exercise, health and fitness since its inception, navigating the short-lived trends that appear daily in the fitness space," said Victor Bao, Chief Marketing Officer at Retro Fitness. "Our new Retro Fitness health clubs show firsthand the transformation into a holistic brand that we are proud members resonate with beyond standard gym offerings. The redesigned space encourages a sense of community and member interaction, while offering enticing amenities that cater to mental health, nutrition and lifestyle enhancements."

For nearly 20 years, Retro Fitness has been providing members with a timeless approach to exercise, health and fitness. With 120 health and fitness clubs open or in development across 12 states, Retro Fitness is the 3rd largest HVLP franchise. Retro Fitness provides investors with a full suite of services including real estate selection, training, in-club support, marketing services, and operations to deliver a turnkey and operational solution.

