Retro Stage Presents The Roaring 1920s Party: the Arrival of Vintage Fashion in Paris

MONTEREY, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Stage had a retro 1920s party at a 1920s-style restaurant at 39 rue du Faubourg Montmartre in Paris on February 25, 2022. Many well-known French fashion influencers and stylists came to enjoy this 1920s Golden Time. The live video can be viewed in the official account of Retro Stage. Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand with many vintage clothing and accessories from the 20s, 50s, and 60s.

Guests wore the latest Retro Stage 1920s dress, 1920 outfits for ladies including but not limited to 1920 flapper headband made of rhinestones and feathers, long-handled cigarette holders, long satin gloves, rhinestones brooches, pearl necklaces, and natural crystal style earrings. All the art deco gowns and accessories were provided by Retro Stage. Ladies were dressed like The Great Gatsby with the sequin maxi flapper dress. A jazz band was also in attendance, consisting of a singer in a 20s style attire, a guitarist, and a saxophonist. Everyone enjoyed dancing to jazz music.

For more 1920s style dresses, please visit: https://www.retro-stage.fr/

Exquisite buffets, as well as a variety of sweets were prepared for the guests. Many bloggers made stories and photos of the unforgettable evening on their Instagram accounts. Retro Stage streamed live on its social networks throughout the night, and with the participation of many fashion bloggers, Retro Stage has over 438,000 subscribers on its official account.

The party was a success, Retro Stage has made a hit in Paris. "The 1920s have always been a big source of our inspiration." Retro Stage said, "Beauty never fades." Retro Stage is more than a brand, it's a way of life that helps every customer step into the past fashion with chic and glamorous vintage style. Retro Stage resonates in Paris fashion because they perfectly combine past and modern fashion and achieve a unique vintage style.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a new e-commerce platform offering a unique variety of clothing and accessories from the 1920s, 1950s, and 1960s. New products are launched every week. France, USA, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, United Arab Emirates, many influencers around the world proudly post their Retro Stage looks online.

For more information, please visit: https://www.retro-stage.com/

