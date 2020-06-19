Return of Tie-Dye Fashion Highlights the Importance of Quality Material for Clothing, says Fabric Selection Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 2article on Yahoo reports on this summer's revival of tie-dye clothing. The article notes that the oft-trendy multi-color pattern has a history of coming back into fashion, first becoming popularized in the psychedelic late 1960s and on into the seventies, and then reappearing throughout the rest of the 20th and 21st centuries as interest in the psychedelic aesthetic waxed and waned over the decades. Moreover, tie-dye never really seems to go away completely as it's remained a favorite of the fanatical followers of jam bands such as the Grateful Dead and Phish. More recently, however, tie-dye has emerged before a wider public and has been seen on fashion influencers and models alike, the article says, concluding that its return would be the top fashion trend for the summer season. Los Angeles-based fabric wholesaler Fabric Selection Inc. says that because this trend's colorful pattern can be utilized on all kinds of white fabrics that can often be worn for generations as the trend goes in and out of style so often that it's in danger of becoming timeless. Therefore, says Fabric Selection, tie-dye products are another example of why brands and clothing designers must have access to quality, durable fabrics that will stand the test of time even as fashions come and go.

Brands should consistently seek out top quality materials that will be able to not only show their customers that the brand is a reliable one that customers can count on for future purchases, Fabric Selection says. The firm notes that, alongside white and off-white fabrics suitable for tie-dye, it offers a range of solid color fabrics and gorgeous prints. It notes that it owns all of the copyrights to every design it sells, which means that customers do not have to worry about unpleasant legal surprises

The fabric wholesaler notes that it also provides a large variety of top-tier quality materials and fabrics year-round, regardless of the current fashion season. Fabric Selection Inc. says this allows for designers to create their collections in advance without running into issues of finding light, airy fabrics for the spring and summer during the winter season or heavier and warmer fabrics during the fall and winter.

Interested readers who would like to learn more about Fabric Selection Inc. and its products can call (213) 318-3997 or visit https://www.fabricselection.com/.

