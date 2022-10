Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a measure of the profitability of a company's investments as a percentage of its capital from debt and equity. It's a useful metric to analyze a company and put its stock valuation in perspective.Digging through a company's financial statements and doing a little math can help you determine whether a company's stock deserves to be trading at a premium to its peers or if it's undervalued by the stock market.In this article, we'll go over how to calculate ROIC, what investors can learn from the metric and where it falls short, and give a real-world example.Continue reading