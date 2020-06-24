Return to Modest Growth Expected for Lumber Markets According to Hilco Forestry Report

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Hilco Global looks at the numerous factors impacting U.S. Forestry markets during the COVID-19 crisis and explores the outlook and timeframe for recovery.

Pandemic Impacts Continue to Shape the Course of Forestry Markets, authored by Jesse Marzouk- Vice President and Forestry Products Specialist at Hilco Global, explores how the continuation of construction and remodeling throughout the current crisis has helped sustain U.S. lumber prices and how factors including significantly increased online ordering have served to bolster specific areas of the market such as containerboard. The report also addresses the potential for long-term lumber capacity oversupply, as well as near-term implications stemming from consumer toilet paper hoarding during the pandemic period.

"Demand for printing and writing paper is already down significantly based on non-essential office and other business closures," says Marzouk. "With tissue production catching up to waning demand from consumers who have been stocking up for months, we can expect to see added downward pricing pressure in the market moving ahead."

To obtain a copy of the report or schedule an interview with Jesse Marzouk, contact Gary Epstein- Chief Marketing Officer, Hilco Global at gepstein@hilcoglobal.com.

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies.

