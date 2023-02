Return train tickets expected to be scrapped in UK rail shake-up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The often discounted rate is to be replaced with two singles costing the same as the present return fareReturn tickets will be scrapped and new digital ticketing introduced under reforms of the British rail system expected to be announced this week.The two-way tickets, which offer a discounted rate, will be replaced by “single-leg pricing” which will mean that the price of two singles will be the same as the current return fare, according to the Telegraph. The idea was trialled by London North East Railway (LNER) in 2020. Continue reading...