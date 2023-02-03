|
03.02.2023 11:31:00
Returning Home
SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Great Wall New Media:
Several groups of images were captured for the first time, in which female Baer's Pochards were leading their chicks on the water. Wild birds are an ecological barometer and the growing population of Baer's Pochards is a vote for the efforts the province has made in improving the lake's ecology.
Along with the improvement of the lake's eco-environment and the reappearance of the paradise of birds, more and more locals are becoming bird lovers and protectors. Currently, the lake is home to 237 wild bird species. In particular, 10 and 43 species are respectively under the first-class and second-class state protection.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/returning-home-301738251.html
SOURCE Great Wall New Media
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.