ReturnQueen Partners with ReturnGO to Debut Unique Integration with Robust Post-Purchase Capabilities Across the Globe

New joint partnership aims to simplify the process of managing post-purchase at every stage through integration of physical and digital return capabilities, enabling online retailers to continue offering flexible return policies while protecting their bottom line

RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen , the country's leading, on-demand, mobile-app-based online return concierge, and ReturnGO , the fast-growing company powering the world's first open post-purchase ecosystem – for the benefit of shoppers, merchants, innovators, and the planet, today announced a strategic partnership to help online retailers streamline and manage their return capabilities and processes.

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with ReturnGO and join their post-purchase ecosystem of logistics partners to provide both customers and retailers with a seamless, streamlined experience for online returns," said Dasya Katz, Co-Chief Executive Officer at ReturnQueen. "ReturnQueen's mission as a leading, full-service reverse logistics company is to deliver the best possible returns experience to help customers save money and time – and we look forward to continuing to offer our innovative service to online retailers all over the world."

"Partnering with ReturnQueen is an exciting step for ReturnGO as we continue to expand our offering with innovative logistic partners," said Aviad Raz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ReturnGO. "ReturnGO is dedicated to reshaping the way returns are handled in the eCommerce landscape, bringing convenience and efficiency to merchants everywhere. We're here to set a new global standard for post-purchase convenience."

ReturnQueen and ReturnGO's strategic integration delivers a dynamic suite of capabilities to market, such as:

Nationwide home pickup services with premium packageless and printerless returns.

Fully integrated technologies and ecosystem available to all customers and ecommerce clients.

In addition, there are a range of benefits to retailers, such as a more efficient and streamlined process, a better and improved customer experience, money and time well-saved, and a shortened reverse supply chain, to name a few. ReturnGo retailers can now add home pickups with the click of a button, offering an easy, dynamic, and best-in-class returns experience.

This joint partnership comes on the heels of ReturnQueen's recent news that the company expanded its service nationwide to provide customers with returns from any store, no matter where they're located across the United States. Now, customers can simply pack up and label their items, then let ReturnQueen know where and when to collect them, starting at just $7 per pickup.

For more information on ReturnQueen, please visit: https://returnqueen.com/ and for more information on ReturnGO, please visit: https://returngo.ai/ .

About ReturnQueen:

Disrupting online returns as they are known, ReturnQueen is a first-to-market of its kind app that provides full-service on-demand returns—including doorstep pickups, sorting, boxing, taping, labeling and shipping. ReturnQueen now operates in every zip code across the United States and continues to expand in its mission to make returns (of anything) easier (for everyone). ReturnQueen's enhancement of the post-purchase life cycle improves customer satisfaction and yields invaluable retention, truly changing the game for the online shopping industry at large.

About ReturnGO

As the world's leading open post-purchase platform, ReturnGO is revolutionizing the returns process by empowering businesses to customize and automate their return policies and workflows. Trusted by nearly 3000 eCommerce brands around the world, ReturnGO aims to make the post-purchase experience better, one return at a time, with an online return portal that boosts sales, reduces waste, and builds customer loyalty.

