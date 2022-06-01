|
01.06.2022 13:00:00
REV Capital Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Innovative Rebranding Strategy
REV Capital (formerly Revolution Capital) is on a mission to reinvent factoring
TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, a leading provider of factoring and cashflow financing in Canada and the United States celebrates five years of rapid growth! To commemorate the occasion, the company is rebranding to REV Capital.
"We are so proud of our history and all that we have accomplished in the last five years. Our new branding recognizes our past whilst being more representative of our future," said Loren Shifrin, CEO of REV Capital. "Under the REV banner, we will strive to reimagine the future of cashflow."
REV Capital has further modernized and refocused its mission statement: "To Reinvent Factoring"
The company has developed six foundational pillars that will help ensure that its mission is achieved, and that REV Capital becomes synonymous with the future of the factoring industry as a whole:
optimization and data analytics.
in all areas.
funding, and quality of service.
external communication, and marketing initiatives.
diversified industry sectors.
eliminating the time elapsed from invoice issuance to receipt of payment.
Michael Lukhton, CFO at REV Capital adds "It's good to look back at all that we have achieved in the last five years: 6 acquisitions, 7 offices, 1200 clients, over 5 billion dollars funded. We are very excited to see how much we can accomplish in the next five years."ABOUT REV CAPITAL
REV Capital is a rapidly growing financial factoring and asset-based lending company with seven offices across North America. They are leading providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable cashflow solutions that provide clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rev-capital-celebrates-fifth-anniversary-with-innovative-rebranding-strategy-301558501.html
SOURCE REV Capital
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStockender Erholungsversuch: ATX startet höher -- DAX steigt zum Handelsbeginn -- Asiatische Börsen tendieren schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Handelseröffnung etwas höher. Auch der DAX startet im grünen Bereich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte müssen am Dienstag überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.