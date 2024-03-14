REV Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) (the "Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 7,395,191 shares of the Company’s common stock (the "Offering”) by American Industrial Partners Capital Fund IV, LP and American Industrial Partners Capital Fund IV (Parallel), LP (the "Selling Stockholders”) at an offering price of $18.00 per share.

The Offering consists entirely of shares of the Company’s common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on March 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-276009), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and became effective on December 19, 2023. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. You may get these documents for free, including the prospectus supplement, once available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement, once available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About REV Group

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the company believes to be "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes,” "estimates,” "anticipates,” "expects,” "strives,” "goal,” "seeks,” "projects,” "intends,” "forecasts,” "outlook,” "guidance,” "plans,” "may,” "will” or "should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. They appear in a number of places throughout this news release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, goals or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which we operate, including REV Group’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2024.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those highlighted under "Risk Factors” and "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K, and in the company’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, together with the company’s other filings with the SEC, which risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

