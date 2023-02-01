REV Group Appoints Mark Van Arnam as New Ambulance Group President, Randy Hanson as Group Chief Operating Officer

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Mark Van Arnam will re-join the company as President, REV Ambulance Group on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, replacing Anoop Prakash. Mr. Van Arnam will oversee all the ambulance brands including Horton®, American Emergency Vehicles (AEV®), Leader®, Road Rescue®, and Wheeled Coach®.

"We are excited to welcome Mark back to REV Group,” stated Paul Bamatter, Chairman of REV Group’s Board of Directors. "Mark has proven to be a very effective business leader and operator with over 35 years of experience within our ambulance businesses.”

Mr. Van Arnam has a long and successful executive history with REV Group, Inc. and within the ambulance community. Over this time, he served as Vice President – Sales & Marketing of Wheeled Coach Industries and President/CEO of American Emergency Vehicles.

Randy Hanson will also return to REV Ambulance Group as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President and General Manager of American Emergency Vehicles (AEV). Mr. Hanson previously served for 30 years as the VP/GM of AEV, whereby the brand grew to the #1 Ambulance brand in the U.S. and repeatedly led the industry in improving safety standards and testing protocols to make Ambulances safer for both EMTs and patients.

"Mark and Randy have worked together in our company’s ambulance operations for over 35 years,” stated Mr. Bamatter. "They are well known as the leading ambulance team in the business.”

Mr. Van Arnam will report to Mark Skonieczny, Interim President and CEO of REV Group.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005329/en/