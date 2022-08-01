|
REV Group Names New SVP, Chief Information Officer
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), with leading companies that design and manufacture specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Sagar Murthy has joined the executive leadership team as SVP, Chief Information Officer (CIO). Murthy will assume the role of current CIO Peter Panagis who is retiring. Reporting to Rod Rushing, President and CEO of REV Group, Murthy will oversee Digital Transformation, Information Technology Strategy, Application/Infrastructure Operations and Business Value Creation across 20 manufacturing facilities which employ over 7,000 employees throughout the U.S.
Most recently, Murthy served at Jason Group Inc. as Senior Vice President and GM APAC & ME and Group Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, he held positions as Vice President & GM for Jason Group India, responsible for the business operations in India and adjacent markets. Murthy spent the majority of his career with Actuant Corporation in a series of progressive leadership roles, concluding as Group Chief Information Officer, where he built and led a culturally diverse team of technology professionals supporting Actuant’s diversified industrial manufacturing operations across the globe.
"Sagar brings a proven track record as a hands-on, transformational leader adept at building, scaling and deploying industry leading digital technologies that deliver growth and improve operational excellence,” said Rod Rushing, President and CEO, REV Group. "He will work closely with Peter as we execute this planned transition. I would like to thank Peter for his contributions to REV Group over the past five years and wish him well in his retirement.”
Murthy earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Marquette University and serves on the board for First Stage, Wisconsin’s leader in arts-in-education programming, supporting over 20,000 children each year.
About REV Group, Inc.
REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG
