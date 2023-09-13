13.09.2023 13:33:25

REV Group Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - REV Group, Inc. (REVG), a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, on Wednesday reported that net income for the third quarter plunged to $14.9 million or $0.25 per share from $9.5 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $0.35 per share, compared to $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.23 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $680.0 million from $594.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $627.16 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects net income in a range of $27 million to $37 million and adjusted net income in a range of $63 million to $73 million on net sales between $2.55 billion and $2.60 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $2.53 billion for the year.

Previously, the company expected net income in the range of $15 million to $30 million and adjusted net income in the range of $48 million to $62 million on net sales between $2.45 billion and $2.55 billion.

The company's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REV Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REV Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REV Group Inc Registered Shs 13,90 6,92% REV Group Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Großer Verfallstag: ATX und DAX in Grün erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürfte der letzte Handelstag der Woche stärker beginnen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich am Donnerstag ein freundlicher Handel.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen